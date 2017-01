Even while we’re still grooving to the gems on his latest album- “Awaken, My Love”, there’s another reason to celebrate Childish Gambino’s skills. There’s nothing like an impromptu freestyle session, especially when it’s on a tour bus with Donald Glover and friends. Check the steez on this video of Childish, Steve G. Lover III, Chance the Rapper, and Gonage dropping lyrical bombs to a beat playing off a mobile phone.