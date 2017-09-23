Rugged and raw raps are on full display on the brand new video for Asun Eastwood and Daniel Son’s razor sharp, Futurewave produced track “Summer’s F*&kin Over.” Mercenary Productions does a phenomenal job on the video production for yet one more banger that’s sure to remain on repeat on the playlists of Hip Hop aficionados everywhere. Watch the visuals and spread the word; summer might be over, but the lyrical barbs are keeping Hip Hop heated.

