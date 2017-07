Certain.Ones always drop the kind of bangers that leave us teary-eyed & salivating for more! Yeah, they’re that DOPE!!! The line-up on this joint consists of MC WhiteOwl, Bobby Craves, Feral Serge, Badbelly, and Wann Sklobi. They’re five of the illest muthaf***as to ever do the damn thang…so expect nothin’ but heat on a MONSTROUS rhyme fest called “army of.ones!!!” PRESS. PLAY!!!