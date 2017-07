Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” has been on heavy rotation on our playlist & EVERYONE ELSE’S from the second it was released…so of course a few YouTube luminaries(most notably Silver Shitposts & grandayy)have created a few mixes of the track (that actually work extremely well)featuring vocals from Tupac, Snoop, Kendrick, Eazy-E, Prodigy, and DMX. Check ’em out below!