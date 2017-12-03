Cloud City Projects – “No White Flags” (Album)

If you haven’t copped Cloud City Projects’ brilliant “No White Flags” project yet we’ll gladly wait while you purchase the album on Bandcamp. Why should you pick up the project? First off, the crew delivers the most innovative beats & rhymes the underground has ever experienced AND unlike other crews who keep any profits to themselves, ALL proceeds go to the CC Sabathia PitCCh in Foundation dedicated to supporting inner city youth around the world! Dope music from a crew with a heart! CCP Fam all day!

