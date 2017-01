Cynic The Apache’s “Ham On Rye” soared to the top of Insomniac’s Weekly Top Ten with it’s laid back, 90’s Golden Era vibe. If you thought the PenPals lyricist would rest on his laurels after that achievement you’re sadly mistaken. In fact, he cements his chokehold on the music scene by dropping a dope 10 track platter called “Get The Gringo 2.” Check out the action below!

Get The Gringo 2 by Cynic The Apache