We hit you with Dane Uno & Kool Keith’s funky Murda laced “Pass Me A Drink” joint awhile back. Now check out the CDQ version of the “Everything In The Dark Comes To The Light” LP track(featuring cuts by DJ Junkaz Lou). While you’re at it you also need to get yourself in gear for the Rob Smooth & JD featured “Street Reaction”(laced by DJ Phonz The Architect)!