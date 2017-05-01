Daniel Son x Giallo Point Deliver “Remo Gaggi” (Album)

Crate Divizion & Tha Brown Bag Money! One of the best emcees in the game & one of the greatest behind the boards masterminds return to bring listeners that unique kind of underground heat you can’t find anywhere else! Step away from your Daniel Son & Giallo Point shrines long enough to listen to their stellar new project, “Remo Gaggi”…and try not to break your neck rushing for that PLAY button. DOPE S**T!!!

