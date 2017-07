On Friday July 7th, the legendary Eric B & Rakim reunited at the Apollo Theater for a concert celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the release of their classic “Paid In Full” album. EPMD, Special Ed, Large Professor, Ma$e, Mr. Cheeks, Ice-T, Kid Capri, and Kool Herc were but a few of the Hip Hop luminaries who checked in for the historic event. Watch the footage below!