Exclusive Interview: Ice Cube, from gangsta rapper to Hollywood mogul

Ice Cube needs no introduction, he’s conquered music, film, and most currently television. In this interview, Cube talks about his transformation from gangsta rapper to film star and entertainment mogul. He also sheds insight into his journey within this turbulent industry. As well, he gives advice and shares a valuable lesson learned from his own experiences in the entertainment business. Cube also discusses the plight of the recorded music industry, and the importance of putting a value on music. This candid discussion with music industry magazine, Insomniac, is both intriguing and inspirational, and provides a distinct perspective into the success of this talented entertainment icon. -Israel Vasquetelle

