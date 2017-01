Not many rising artists are lucky enough to get a guest feature from an established act…but Isaiah G. & Aaron Deux of Grown Adolescence managed to pull it off. Saba joins the duo on a joint that’s sure to get instant REPLAY action. Nothing negative to say about this track(except for possibly removing the 2016 reference). In fact this s**t is so good it’ll make listeners nod their heads in approval & say “YES.” Press play!