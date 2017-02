Guerrilla Grooves Radio attacks the airwaves with another stunning edition! Check out DJ Fred Ones, Rhinoceros Funk, and Miggz as they celebrate their two year anniversary and welcome Mazzi & The Perverted Monks to the studio! The legendary Just-Ice, Afu-Ra, Respect The God & Aquamonk were in attendance, so you know this episode’s a MUST LISTEN. Check it out!