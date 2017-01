Guerrilla Grooves Radio comes BLASTING out your speakers with the first show of 2017! Check out DJ Fred Ones, Rhinoceros Funk, Miggz, and the entire bombastic bullpen as they welcome C-Rayz Walz along with Skanks & Shatike of Bankai Fam. Check out the 1/3/17 edition of the hottest show on radio NOW!