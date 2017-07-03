Hip Hop Producer E. Smitty releases “Best Of…”

If you’ve followed Insomniac Magazine for any length of time, you’ve seen E. Smitty’s name grace countless stories on amazing music. His production has accompanied some of dopest lyricists in the game. Now, you can appreciate this prolific Hip Hop producer’s work on the “Best Of E. Smitty” featuring Kool G Rap, Chino XL, Sadat X and countless other impressive artists. Dig into the album on Spotify and iTunes below, and peruse some of the numerous times he’s been covered here.

