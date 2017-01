Innocent? delivers the second volume of his album trilogy, “The Reign,” and DAMN, it grabs you from the second you PRESS PLAY! Look for an all-out lyrical assault with features from Ruste Juxx, Tek of Smif N Wessun, Stro, & Mokofuma among others. If that’s not enough you get top tier production from MegaDon, Cool FD, and Stan Da Man who sets the scene ablaze with four dope joints. Don’t listen tomorrow or the day after. Check this s**t out NOW!!!