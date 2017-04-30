Insomniac Magazine’s Weekly Hip Hop Top Ten: Don’t Sleep On These New Releases

Insomniac’s Weekly Top Ten fulfills all your underground Hip Hop needs! Check out the latest countdown excitement and keep your ear to the street!

1) AGALLAH incorporates jazz-laden soundscapes into his repertoire for the explosive “Agnum Opus” master cut, “Act Accordingly!” The sinister, hardcore gem gives the Don Bishop free reign to terrorize the competition and BAR bury them n***as!!! It’s fly s**t for the listeners. Check out the rhyme outlaw as he steals the show!

2) SHOWBIZ & AG “Take It Back” with dope beats, bars, and reflections of the legendary clubs that supported Hip Hop music & the culture as a whole. The DITC duo have a storied history of delivering classic after celebrated classic. We’re sure this gem will be added to that list!

3) THA GOD FAHIM, MACH HOMMY & YOUR OLD DROOG got that “Iron Monkey” fo’ your ass! On “Saga City,” the lyrical trio spit flames over a dope track that gives you an idea how the James Bond theme would sound if it was recorded by DJ Premier. Tha God Fahim actually does the honors…and like his past productions, it’s FANTASTIC! Check out the emcees who have more one-liners than Uncle Miltie. The saga continues!

4) SERGE BOOGIE, D INCAN KING, BOBBY CRAVES & WANN SKLOBI put the pressure on their competitors with the new CERTAIN.ONES joint, “High Tensions.” The psychedelic super cut will warp your mind and make you feel like you’re in the middle of a 70’s hippie retreat…but it will also expose you to some of the dopest rhymes to ever emerge from your speakers! Sit cross-legged on the floor & meditate. Turn this track up LOUD. Now your tension’s released!

5) AL.DIVINO takes fans on “EXCURSIONS” until he drops his upcoming “24 Caskets EP!” The EvillDewer laced banger is a spectacular merger of superior beats & rhymes that will amp up anyone searching for the latest heat! Take a ride with the lyrical heavyweight…but HANG ON TIGHT!!!

6) Who’s the best, who’s the worst? EYE DEE, STARVIN B x NOWAAH THE FLOOD cook up a full platter of sonic nourishment as listeners get treated to stellar rhymes and production on “Check The Verse.” Boom Bap & BARS like this elevate the game. The streets have spoken!

7) MC EIHT joins forces with WC & DJ PREMIER on the “Which Way Iz West” power collabo, “Represent Like This.” Brenk Sinatra provides high-powered soul for the lyricists to flow over while Premo supplies supreme turntable heat! East…West…Just represent for dope music!

8) DUSTY CRATES (aka DANKERY HARV & TRANZFORMER) joined forces with FRANK NITT to deliver the hypnotic title track to the forthcoming “Dusty Crates” EP. The ghostly gem(which sounds like funky spirits got trapped in the mixing board) is a head nodder from beginning to end. Harv & Nitt ride the haunted vibe to the top as they dust off the crates and deliver the heat!

9) THROWBAK stays posted on the blogs because he consistently drops ill joints like the Thadd Ross laced, “Clean Up!” The “Marbury EP” selection is designed to knock all naysayers off the map & leave their body parts strewn across the wayside. He blows holes through his opponents with deadly rhymes that can’t be topped!

10) HDBEENDOPE flaunts dope flows & tells fans about his numerous tour adventures on the incredibly funky, “Off Road Pt.1.” The Homebody produced heater contains the perfect level of excitement to convey the lyricist’s joy over his newfound acclaim. Check out the joint & turn your dreams to reality!

Well that’s it for this week. Catch ya next time and…DON’T SLEEP!

– Kevin Keith