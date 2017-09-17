Insomniac Magazine’s Weekly Hip Hop Top Ten: Don’t Sleep On These New Releases

Insomniac’s Weekly Top Ten is back again! Check out the action below…

1) UZOO “Invade” the underground with their latest banger from “The Youngest” album! Consisting of an incredible line up that hasn’t reached this level of audience excitement since the heyday of the Wu-Tang Clan, the soon to be iconic (TRUST) crew shatter sound systems…AND BOUNDARIES! CT stand up! The WORLD will never be the same!

2) SON OF SAM continue to keep it live & funky as they enlist SOUNDSCI for their latest “Cinder Hill” sensation, “Put It On Ya!” The band conjure street-approved after hours vibes that will leave your body drenched in sweat! High energy instrumentation rule the scene as superior lyrical flows sweep in to overtake your senses. It’s a party y’all! Jump like Jordan from the stuff they’re recording!

<a href="http://sonofsammusic.bandcamp.com/album/put-it-on-ya">Put It On Ya by Son Of Sam</a>

3) DANIEL SON exercises discipline & patience as he climbs up the ladder to success…but that doesn’t mean he won’t kick your ass!!! “Buakaw” establishes that fact by showcasing the Brown Bag Money mastermind in battle mode as he prepares to wreak havoc on his enemies. Surveying his surroundings, he’s especially wary of the s**t talkers & “snakes wrapped in people skin” who slither across his path. The super spitter attacks without mercy & emerges victorious! Fueled by PhybaOptikz’s high-powered production, Daniel Son rides away in the night until he’s summoned back into action!





4) Okay ROCK we get it…Your album’s DOPE!!!! Every artist has a bad week…but apparently that doesn’t apply to the Rockness Monstah because his latest chart-topper has emerged in the form of the BUCKSHOT featured “Poof!” It contains the next level lyrics & production we’ve come to expect from each single…but at this point we don’t even believe he’s human! Show a few flaws dammit! Look Rock, your fans probably aren’t worthy of the “Rockness A.P.” album…but don’t let that stop you from dropping it!!!

5) GRANDMILLY & SAGEINFINITE swooped in at the very last second with Shozae laced sonic manna from the heavens called “Same Thang!” The track contains the perfect end of summer vibe that spurs each lyricist to give it their all! Days & nights on the block are described with vivid imagery that showcase the brilliance of the talent involved. The song will make you feel like “it’s the very first day of the rest of your life.” At least that’s the way it made us feel! We salute the G’s for their supreme creativity & commitment to excellence!

6) Say “Alleluia” because CRIMEAPPLE is back with another Buck Dudley laced smash! The “Metralleta” banger is an odd mix of reverential choruses & boom bap…but in this case “odd” works wonders! Crimeapple can literally rhyme over any track…which he proves yet again with his latest tour de force. NEVER doubt him again. Just take in this blessed event & fall to your knees. Pray at the altar of Crimeapple & all your past sins will be forgiven!

7) ASUN EASTWOOD & DANIEL SON are turning their grand schemes into reality on the FINN laced “G.L.O.W.” crown jewel, “Chest Passes!” You experienced the lyrical titans in action on “Summer’s F***in Over” so you already know how they get down! Now witness the second coming of their all-out underground assault as they spit verbal ammo & pick off their opponents one by one! Asun & Daniel Son came up & made it happen! Stay focused & maybe you can too!

8) PMD & RJ DA REALEST maintain a “Business Mentality” while decimating wack MCs on P’s self-produced banger, “How Many Times!” This power-packed track perfectly illustrates the passion, creativity, & sheer talent associated with Golden Era legends. PMD is most certainly one of those…and let’s not forget the insane assist from RJ who more than holds his own with the Mic Doc by setting s**t off with some ill bars of his own! When it comes to dope tracks PMD & RJ got the market covered. ‘Still sleepin’ on the skills? How many times must they point you in the right direction?!?

9) SPECTACULAR DIAGNOSTICS takes listeners on a sonic thrill ride by dropping a GRANDMILLY featured slice of supreme audio excitement called “DISCORAMA!” The “3UP” cut keeps the street action on lock by supplying a smooth sprinkling of jazz & funk with heavy doses of boom bap! Grandmilly flows like a master rhyme technician while blowing the whistle on any competitors fakin’ moves! THIS is Hip Hop! Accept no substitutes.

10) CERTAIN.ONES bring breakneck beats & bars to the masses on a dope joint called “RawDeal!” No other collective has maintained the consistent level of heat these underground gladiators have delivered…which is why they’ve returned to our chart to wreck shop! BOBBY CRAVES, DZL & BING FA are the main attraction for this superb showcase of sonic excellence…but the entire crew always represents to the fullest! If you’re uncertain about which crew drops the best material, check out Certain.Ones & they’ll clear up the confusion!

Well that’s it for this week. Catch ya next time and…DON”T SLEEP!

– Kevin Keith