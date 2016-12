Chicago’s Intelligenz has been bodying emcees in the booth AND on tour as she rocked UK crowds with Hip Hop icon Slick Rick on his “HomeComing Tour.” Receiving major co-signs from MC Lyte, Rakim, and Masta Ace among others, the rising lyricist now delivers new heat in the form of the Daniel Beekye laced “Welcome To The Grind.” Check it out!

Welcome To The Grind by Intelligenz