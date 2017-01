An unprecedented run of Freestyle Friday wins on 106 & Park, a major signing with Ruff Ryders & a Hollywood moment as part of The Fast & The Furious franchise soon led to frustration with the industry, a foray into Christian Rap & eventually his disappearance from the scene altogether…but now HE’S BACK with two new joints from the forthcoming “Nobody’s Listening” album. Check out “Rhyme Book” & “Everything’s Not Okay” below!