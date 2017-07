Knxwledge LIVES in the studio so it’s no surprise that he just dropped another dope platter a month after his last masterpiece. Despite that, you have to admit that the sustained quality of his output is impressive. ‘Guess that’s why he’s one of the best behind the boards wizards on the scene. But you decide that for yourself by checking out his new project below!

HEX.10.8_ by Knxwledge.