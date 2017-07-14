KXNG Crooked Delivers Track From Perspective Of Philando Castile On “I Can’t Breathe 2”

KXNG Crooked takes the perspective of slain Minnesota resident Philando Castile(who was senselessly murdered by inept police officer, Jeronimo Yanez, when reaching for his I.D. after being pulled over). You heard & WATCHED the aftermath. Now listen as KXNG Crooked BRILLIANTLY conveys our disgust & anger in his 4 minute masterpiece called “I Can’t Breathe 2.” The best Hip Hop is the kind that empowers & informs. KXNG Crooked’s track does that…and THEN SOME! That’s why he’s one of the greats! Stay woke.