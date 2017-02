There are good EPs & there are masterpieces. Lil Eto & VDon’s new project falls in the latter category. “Omerta The Film” is packed with that raw, renegade s**t that the streets can’t get enough of! It’s a MUST PLAY…so check out the cinematic platter featuring Jai Black, Willie The Kid, Meyhem Lauren & Daniel Son below. LIGHTS. CAMERA. ACTION. IT’S SHOWTIME!