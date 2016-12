We don’t know what inspired Mach-Hommy, Denmark Vessey & THAGODFAHIM to start combining their talents on what is now their second collabo track to hit the underground, but we’re LOVIN’ IT!!! With Denmark Vessey once again supplying the behind the boards heat, Mach & THAGODFAHIM catch serious wreck on the infectious track. Don’t stop now guys. Keep that dope s**t comin’!!!! “Danbury Shakes” is below!