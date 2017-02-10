MC Bravado Delivers “Hip-Hop*” Album Sampler





MC Bravado delivers a sampler for his forthcoming “Hip Hop*” album that can be best described as a tour de force in dense songwriting and structurally advanced, eclectic Hip Hop music. Bravado is a rapper’s rapper at his apex, cultivating a record that celebrates the artist he is today by marrying and encapsulating the extensive array of influences that got him here. The asterisk symbolizes the attentiveness asked of the listener and serves as the embodiment of what’s been missing from the game for far too long. Cop “Hip-Hop*” on 3/3/17 courtesy of Soulspazm, featuring a noteworthy cast of collaborators such as Nitty Scott, J57, KONCEPT, PaceWon & DeeJay Element among others.