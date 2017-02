What, you thought that Batman was the only “Dark Knight” in town?!? Nope. Your info’s all wrong! The real caped crusader is mic vigilante, P.A.T. Junior, who takes emcees to task in this dope Corey Reid directed clip for the Daniel Steele produced “S.O.T.B.” Step out the batcave with the lyrical renegade and watch the new video below!