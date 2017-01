PR Dean delivers a new banger featuring 7 Puerto Rican creative powerhouses! First you get Dax Mpire, Shaz Illyork, Blank Face, Chris Rivers, Babalu Machete & Nems on the mic. Then, just when you think it can’t get any better, check out who did the production…Yep, it’s Behind The Boards Kingpin, Domingo! Take a listen to the unrivaled sonic experience of “Wild Germanz” from the “B.A.S.E.”(Bobbito And Stretch Era) compilation below!