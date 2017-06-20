Prodigy (Mobb Deep) R.I.P.

(Prodigy’s cover art for his classic “H.N.I.C.”)

According to TMZ, legendary QB lyricist & Mobb Deep frontman, Prodigy (Albert Johnson), has passed away at the age of 42. While an exact cause of death is not known at this time, fans & friends were aware of his long time battle with sickle cell anemia. Prodigy’s last performance was this past Saturday at The Art Of Rap tour in Las Vegas. Our hearts go out to his friends and family. Salute to the man, his music and legacy!









Here’s an interview conducted with Prodigy during his prison stint in 2010.