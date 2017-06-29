Hip Hop masters Public Enemy deliver a limited time free new album.
The true test of greatness for any artist is their art’s longevity. Hip Hop icons Public Enemy have certainly shown that their legacy is solidified in music history. Today, they announced a gift to all of their fans in the form of a new album that they will make free for a limited time. “Nothing Is Quick In The Desert (except Death)” is available for download for for free between 9:00AM PT on 7/29/17 through 12:00AM EST on July 4, 2017 on www.publicenemy.bandcamp.com. The album is loaded with Hip Hop greats, including guest features from Ice-T, PMD (EPMD), and others.
Front man and legendary emcee, Chuck D, explains the album’s title with an analogy about the music industry:
“It looks dead like a desert. But there’s plenty of life in the desert when one is educated on what they see and hear. There, a cactus absorbs and stores water deep in its root, taken from the air itself and certain creatures thrive in that dry heat whereas the average cannot. It pays to be above average (or well below it) in the desert for survival. The music industry is similar in that analogy. It’s still in motion, it just needs redefinition.”
As Insomniac Magazine has reported for a while now, beyond bringing fans quality Hip Hop with Public Enemy, Chuck D is also rocking stages around the planet with Prophets of Rage. -Israel Vasquetelle
Don’t sleep on this opportunity. Go grab the new masterpiece now: www.publicenemy.bandcamp.com