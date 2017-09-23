

After making waves in the music industry by making impactful Hip Hop with some of Hip Hop’s most acclaimed technicians, including 9Th Wonder, DJ Premier, Buckshot, Big Daddy Kane, Diamond D, Talib Kweli and more, Rapsody is back with a sophomore release that’s sure to impress the most discerning Hip Hop aficionados. “Laila’s Wisdom” is a gem-filled full-length featuring Black Thought, Musiq Soulchild, Kendrick, Anderson. Paak, BJ the Chicago Kid, and other top talent. This time, Young Guru joins Rapsody and 9th Wonder on executive production duties. Stream the album on your favorite music platform, including Spotify.

DJ Premier