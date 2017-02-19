Review: KASH – “Feel Like” (Video/Single)

KASH has a lot on his mind & the Ayden, North Carolina artist transforms those thoughts into soulful harmonies on the brand new single, “Feel Like.” The Retro 1 laced track provides immediate pleasure to the ear by summoning reflective rhythms with its moody synths & laid back groove. Hood-Crucial’s video for the song enhances the sonic ambiance even further by showcasing woozy visuals of NC that conjure images of one too many sleepless nights.

As KASH’s crew appear to be having the time of their lives, the rising artist ponders the loyalty of those around him. Loneliness threatens to overtake his very essence but the music provides the fuel to keep him motivated. Armed with talent to spare, the support of his BlackLyfe fam, and the power of an irresistibly catchy hook, KASH will dominate the music scene in no time & make us feel good in the process.





– Kevin Keith