Review: Yury – “entropy.”

Sonic innovator, Yury, effortlessly blends the genres of hip hop & electronic music into a brand new amalgam of artistic expression on his latest project entitled “entropy.” The New York production powerhouse is also equally at home spitting bars in the booth as he showcases rhyme flows reminiscent of envelope-pushing lyricists, Earl Sweatshirt, Logic & Childish Gambino.

“Moments” establishes the mood with a somber set piece that telegraphs Yury’s feelings of hopelessness and depression. The artist conveys doubts about his talent, relationships, and career in a succession of fleeting thoughts that make him instantly relatable to the listeners. We’ve all had periods of uncertainty in our lives. The difference between us and Yury is that he literally has a personal soundtrack in place as an emotional cushion. “Growing Pains” is a synth-filled masterpiece with cascading melodies and a tight rhyme scheme while “New Beginnings” flaunts a deceptively joyous soundscape with the lyricist hesitant to embrace situations that appear positive on the surface. The funky drum pattern at the end of the track soon transports us to “Intrinsically Motivated,” a downbeat production with a tribal yet futuristic vibe that proves to be more mind-altering than any narcotic.

“Unhidden Agenda” possesses a pleasant, laid back tone that conjures imagery of a late night drive through the city. The song is a musical stand out because it trades in the overlayered patchwork of bells and whistles(often associated with electronic music) for subtlety. Yury appropriately applies an understated approach to his delivery…and wins in the process! “Dogma” is the final track on the collection but definitely not the final time we’ll be hearing from this star on the rise. As the pulsating rhythms of the beat-heavy cut fade into the ether it becomes very clear that Yury is one of the few artists who is most definitely here to stay!

– Kevin Keith

<a href="http://yury.bandcamp.com/album/entropy">entropy. by Yury</a>



