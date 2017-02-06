Review: Menace To $ociety – “Balance: Light & Dark Part 1: Light” EP

Las Vegas hip hop collective, Menace To $ociety, showcase stylistic flows & impressive versatility on their brand new “Balance: Light & Dark Part 1: Light” EP. The crew kick things off with a Taylor King produced psychedelic gem called “Power Moves” that details their ongoing grind toward success. The three young gunnaz ride the hallucinatory rhythms with ease as they extol the virtues of possessing a positive mentality. “Gotta Flex” is next up with a laid back, funky groove(produced by Tantu)that allows the rappers to unleash stream of consciousness rhymes filled with hope and million dollar dreams.

The Taylor King laced “Ride With Me” finds the trio in search of the ideal relationship. They want a woman who will stick it out “til the wheels fall off.” With the hypnotic lure of this track calling out to her, we’re sure she’ll make her presence known. The psoul produced “By My Side” rounds out the collection on a decidedly upbeat note. The powerful instrumentation & smooth vocals make this cut a solid standout on the project. The group may be called Menace To $ociety but there’s nothing threatening about their music. It’s abundantly pleasing to the ear.

– Kevin Keith