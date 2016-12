Now this is how you close out the year!!! Check out Saipher Soze & Daniel Son’s INCREDIBLE “Divizion Rivals” album laced by Crate Divizion’s Giallo Point, Vic Grimes, and PhybaOptikz. Along with insane wordplay & a string of quotables from the Toronto lyricists, you also get guest appearances from SmooVth, Skuddy Rankz, Blizz & Raspy! Yep, your REAL Christmas gift arrived a day late. PRESS. PLAY. NOW!

Divizion Rivals by Saipher Soze & Daniel Son