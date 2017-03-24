A savory serving of Hip Hop: Sol Virani’s “No Pork In My Gumbo”

Sol Virani serves up a savory serving of soulful and jazzy Hip Hop flavors on his “No Pork In My Gumbo” album. The 24 track mix of eclectic sounds and silky smooth raps is an impressive exhibition of solid production and lyrical dexterity. There’s no doubt that this talented NOLA emcee brings his “A” game on this stellar debut. Now, sit back, put on a bib, and get ready for a heaping helping of tasty Hip Hop . -I. Vasquetelle



