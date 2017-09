Tha Soloist unleashes a knowledge soaked gem for you to over-stand how they “Divide & Conquer.” The impactful Smith Video Production crafted Hip Hop music video comes in the form of a visual collage of social and political current events brilliantly accompanying this talented producer/emcee’s homage to the late great Prodigy. After you watch the video, be sure to take time and support his latest album entitled “babochka” via BandCamp.

babochka by Tha Soloist