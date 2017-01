It was bound to happen sooner or later. Tyler, The Creator’s early material from his MySpace Page (Myspace??? Wow, we’ve come a long way…) has now been compiled into the 6 track “Unreleased MySpaceSongs EP.” It’s worth checking out, if only to hear the Odd Future visionary’s juvenile, experimental excursions which would later develop into a full-fledged movement. Check it out below.