So you’ve been yearning for solid Hip Hop comprised of banging beats and impressive lyrical flow? Venomous2000 and Trilian got you covered. The “Sounds of the Great Ones” album is true to its title- pure unadulterated rugged boom bap. Now there’s no doubt 2017 has something for Hip Hop purists to be amped about. Sit back and blast this impactful album.

Sounds of the Great Ones by Venomous2000 & Trilian